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Ludhiana: 3 booked for torching religious book stall outside mosque

According to police, the incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed near the spot. The footage shows three men arriving on a motorcycle, pouring a flammable substance on the stall and setting it ablaze before fleeing

Published on: Jul 06, 2026 10:11 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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The Daresi police have booked three unidentified men on charges of torching a roadside stall selling religious books and prayer items outside a mosque in New Shivpuri during the early hours of Sunday.

Assistant sub-inspector Harbhol Singh, the investigating officer, said the CCTV footage was being analysed to identify the suspects. (HT File)
Assistant sub-inspector Harbhol Singh, the investigating officer, said the CCTV footage was being analysed to identify the suspects. (HT File)

According to police, the incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed near the spot. The footage shows three men arriving on a motorcycle, pouring a flammable substance on the stall and setting it ablaze before fleeing.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of Abdul Razak, a resident of Santokh Nagar, who runs the temporary stall outside the mosque. Razak told the police that he woke up after hearing noises outside his house and found the stall engulfed in flames, while local residents had gathered and were trying to douse the fire.

He said that after reviewing the CCTV footage, he found three unidentified men setting the stall on fire. Besides causing financial loss, the blaze destroyed religious books kept at the stall, hurting his religious sentiments, the complainant said.

Assistant sub-inspector Harbhol Singh, the investigating officer, said the CCTV footage was being analysed to identify the suspects.

“Prima facie, the incident appears to be linked to personal rivalry as only Razak’s stall was targeted. However, all angles are being examined and the investigation is underway,” the officer said.

 
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