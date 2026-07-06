The Daresi police have booked three unidentified men on charges of torching a roadside stall selling religious books and prayer items outside a mosque in New Shivpuri during the early hours of Sunday.

Assistant sub-inspector Harbhol Singh, the investigating officer, said the CCTV footage was being analysed to identify the suspects. (HT File)

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According to police, the incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed near the spot. The footage shows three men arriving on a motorcycle, pouring a flammable substance on the stall and setting it ablaze before fleeing.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of Abdul Razak, a resident of Santokh Nagar, who runs the temporary stall outside the mosque. Razak told the police that he woke up after hearing noises outside his house and found the stall engulfed in flames, while local residents had gathered and were trying to douse the fire.

He said that after reviewing the CCTV footage, he found three unidentified men setting the stall on fire. Besides causing financial loss, the blaze destroyed religious books kept at the stall, hurting his religious sentiments, the complainant said.

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{{^usCountry}} Following the complaint, the Daresi police have registered an FIR against the unidentified accused Sections 298 (intentional damaging, defiling, or destroying of any place of worship or sacred object with the aim to insult the religion of any class), 299 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage the religious feelings of any class), 324 (4) (mischief when it results in property loss or damage valued between ₹20,000 and ₹99,999), 326(F)(G) (using fire or explosives to destroy buildings used for worship, human dwellings, or property storage) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following the complaint, the Daresi police have registered an FIR against the unidentified accused Sections 298 (intentional damaging, defiling, or destroying of any place of worship or sacred object with the aim to insult the religion of any class), 299 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage the religious feelings of any class), 324 (4) (mischief when it results in property loss or damage valued between ₹20,000 and ₹99,999), 326(F)(G) (using fire or explosives to destroy buildings used for worship, human dwellings, or property storage) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS {{/usCountry}}

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Assistant sub-inspector Harbhol Singh, the investigating officer, said the CCTV footage was being analysed to identify the suspects.

“Prima facie, the incident appears to be linked to personal rivalry as only Razak’s stall was targeted. However, all angles are being examined and the investigation is underway,” the officer said.

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