Ludhiana: 3 chemists arrested; 5k intoxicant tablets recovered

The special task force (STF), Ludhiana range, in a joint operation with drug inspectors on Saturday arrested three chemists and an employee for selling intoxicant tablets. The team has recovered 5005 intoxicant tablets and capsules from their possession.

Snehdeep Sharma, AIG, STF Ludhiana range, informed that the STF team along with drug inspector Rooppreet Kaur arrested two accused identified as Gagandeep Manchanda alias Gagan, 41, of Janta Colony in Basti Jodhewal and his employee Gaurav Dutt, 39, of New Shakti Nagar. The accused were arrested on Rahon Road near Basti Jodhewal Chowk when they were travelling on a scooter. The team recovered 2,460 intoxicant tablets from their possession.

During questioning, Gagandeep said he owns a chemist shop, Paras Medical Store, but the licence of the shop had expired a long time ago. “He has been smuggling intoxicant tablets for the past around a year. He also said that he used to purchase intoxicant tablets from a person identified as Rinku of Subhash Nagar.”

Similarly, a team of STF along with Drug inspector Lajvinder Kumar conducted a raid at Khalsa Medicos near octroi post on Rahon Road and recovered 965 intoxicant tablets. The drug inspector has taken action against chemist shop owner Harvinder Singh of Jain Nagar under the Drug and Cosmetic Act.

Another team of the STF along with drug inspectors Gurpreet Singh and Amit Lakhanpal conducted a raid at Amrit Medicos located on Barota Road in New Shimlapuri and recovered 1,580 intoxicant tablets from the store. The drug inspector took action against store owner Munish Kumar of Suraj Nagar.

A case under Sections 22 and 29 of the NDPS Act was registered.