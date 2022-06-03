Ludhiana: 3 held for kidnapping, robbing woman
Three men were arrested on Friday for kidnapping a woman in her car and robbing her of cash, jewellery and mobile phone around 52 days ago.
The accused have been identified as Karan Kumar of New Puneet Nagar and Chetan Sehdev of New Puneet Nagar on Tibba Road and Pramod Kumar alias Deep of Sahebana village in Ludhiana . A motorcycle used in the crime and a sharp weapon have been recovered from them.
Inspector Rajesh Sharma, in-charge CIA staff-1, said that two of their accomplices, Bobby Kumar of CMC Colony and Pankaj Sharma of Star Colony were arrested by Tibba police on April 20 in a separate case of attempt to murder and rioting with deadly weapons. They are currently lodged in central jail and they will be brought on production warrant for questioning.
Another suspect, Dhananjay of New Puneet Nagar is yet to be arrested.
The incident
On April 12, six miscreants had kidnapped a woman and her father-in-law in her car after injuring her husband in Upkar Nagar. They dropped her father-in-law after driving for a few metres.
The accused then kept on driving for at least two and a half hours before dropping the woman near Shri Durga Mata temple near Jagraon Bridge after robbing and thrashing her.
