 Ludhiana: 3 held on drug peddling charges, 510gm heroin seized
Monday, Jul 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Ludhiana: 3 held on drug peddling charges, 510gm heroin seized

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jul 08, 2024 10:55 PM IST

The CIA staff –1 of police commissionerate arrested three accused, including a 19-year-old man, on drug peddling charges. The police recovered 510 gm heroin from their possession. The police also impounded a Hyundai i-10 car which was being used by the accused to carry the contraband. 

The accused in custody of CIA staff in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)
The accused were identified as Akashdeep Singh alias Akash, 25, of Ladian Kalan, who hails from Moga, Rahul Mattu, 28, of Ladian village and Rohit Singh, 19, of Tarn Taran.

The police team arrested the accused near Ladhowal on the Grand Trunk (GT)  Road following a tip-off. Accused Rahul is brother-in-law (sister’s husband) of Akashdeep.

Sub-inspector Sohan Lal, who is investigating the case, said Mattu was already facing a trial in a drug peddling case. Later, Akash joined him in drug peddling.

The sub-inspector added that Akashdeep Sigh is Class 10 pass, Mattu is Class 5 pass and Rohit has studied up to Class 12. The accused are unemployed, he said.

The police are checking their backward and forward links to break the supply chain, he added.

A first-information report (FIR) under sections 21C, 25, 29, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against the accused at the Ladhowal police station. 

More important information has been expected from the accused during questioning, the sub-inspector added.

Live Score
Edit Profile
