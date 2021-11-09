Ludhiana: 3 houses burgled in a locality on same night

A gang of burglars targeted three houses in Dharampura locality on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, while the families were asleep. The burglars took away nine mobile phones and a pair of earrings from the houses.

All three families reported that they woke up with a severe headache, leading to suspicion that the burglars may have sprayed some sedatives.

Complainant Gurdeep Singh, a farmer, said he and his two brothers woke up with a headache and blurry vision on Monday morning and found their phones missing. Meanwhile, their tenants who live on the first floor told them that their phones were also missing. Later, it was found that the family living in the adjacent house also lost their phones and a pair of earrings. The victims tried to make calls to their mobile phones, but all phones were switched off.

Closed-circuit television cameras installed behind the house captured some suspects roaming on the street around 3.45 am. Gurdeep said it seems the miscreants had entered the house after scaling the compound wall.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gurjit Singh, the investigating officer, said an FIR will be lodged after investigation.