Ludhiana | 3 men booked for assault, setting car on fire

After spat over a minor issue, three persons, including two brothers, assaulted two men and also set their car on fire near Chhajjawal village T-point in Hans Kalan on Wednesday.

The accused, Sunny Singh of Hans Kalan village, his brother and an unidentified aide, have been booked for attempt to murder. The FIR has been registered on the statement of Ajaypal Singh of the same village.

Police officials said both accused as well as victims were drunk and they visited a liquor vend to purchase the bottles of liquor.

Ajaypal Singh of the same village said he along with his brother Narinderpal went to liquor vend by a car, where the accused entered into verbal spat with them. “Later, the accused assaulted us with sharp-edged weapons and sticks. They also set our car on fire before fleeing away,” he said.

The police have registered a case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 435 (mischief by fire) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of Indian Penal Code.

