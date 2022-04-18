Ludhiana | 3 of gang held for ATM fraud, 31 cards recovered

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
On April 14, the complainant trouble withdrawing cash from an ATM in Ludhiana; two of the accused men offered to help her, and swapped her card with a fake one
Around 31 ATM cards were recovered from the accused. (Harvinder Singh/HT)
Updated on Apr 18, 2022 02:08 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Two days after a woman’s debit card was swapped with a fake one at an ATM on Sua Road, three men were arrested on Sunday. Thirty-one stolen cards were recovered from them.

While Harminder Singh of New Aman Nagar, Ranbir Singh of Kabir Nagar and Hardeep Singh of Gurpal Nagar have been arrested, their aide Ajay Kumar is on the run.

On April 14, the complainant, Suman Pandey of Giaspura, 32, had trouble withdrawing cash from an ATM. Two of the accused men offered to help her, and swapped her card with a fake one. Later, they withdrew 10,000 from her account, using the PIN (personal identification number) number she had shared with them.

The money has been recovered from the accused, and their bikes have been impounded . Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) BS Randhawa said Harminder Singh was the first to be arrested, after which his aides also landed in the police’s net.

“The accused would target ATMs without a security guard, and offer to help those facing trouble carrying out transactions,” he said. An FIR was registered under Sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code against unidentified accused.

Sub-inspector Madhu Bala, the Division 6 station house officer, said Hardeep Singh is already facing trial in one case, while eight cases have been lodged against Ranbir Singh.

