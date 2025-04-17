Ludhiana: 3 wks on, delay in road repair irks commuters

The main road of Bhai Randhir Singh (BRS) Nagar, which was dug up nearly three weeks ago for sewer pipe installation, is yet to be repaired, locals and commuters said, adding that it is causing hassles for them. The damaged road at BRS Nagar in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

This development comes amid the municipal corporation (MC) officials being on toes in completing works in the Ludhiana West assembly constituency, which is set for a bypoll, they added.

“It has been more than 20 days, and no proper repair work has started. The MC officials have abandoned the spot after digging. We don’t know how long we’ll have to suffer,” said Harpreet Singh, a local.

The locals said the delay was caused by ‘poor planning’ by the operation and maintenance (O&M) cell.

However, sub-divisional officer (SDO) Jaideep Singh promised a prompt resolution.

“The work will be completed in a day. The sewer pipes were installed and kept open for soaking of their base,” he said.

Locals said only 20% of the road’s width is open for commuters to pass through, with the rest either dug up or blocked by debris. They said the area has started to see frequent traffic bottlenecks due to this stretch, which has also become a safety concern for pedestrians.

Locals questioned what they said were ‘double standards’ of the civic body.

“On one hand, the MC claims to be working efficiently in the West constituency, but on the other, this key road is left damaged with no sign of urgency from the O&M cell,” said another resident, requesting not to be named.