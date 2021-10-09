Ludhiana: 30 cases in two days take dengue count to 281

In the last two days, 30 new cases of dengue have been registered in the district.

Of these cases, 26 were reported from different parts of the city.

With this, the overall number of dengue cases in the district has reached 281, 223 of which are from the city alone. According to the district health department, 1,603 suspected cases of dengue have been reported, of which 281 are confirmed.

223 cases reported from Ludhiana city

While 223 cases have been reported from urban Ludhiana, 14 have been logged in Jagraon, 11 in Sudhar, eight in Sahnewal, seven in Koom Kalan, four each in Sidhwan Bet, Malaud and Khanna, two each in Hathurand Payal and one each in Pakhowal and Samrala.

In city, the cases are being reported from areas Kailash Chowk, Bhamia Road, Chander Nagar, Janta Nagar, Model Town, Basti Jodhewal, Rani Jhasi Road, Ferozepur Road, Ashapuri, Civil Lines, Kundanpuri, Sua Road, Jahangir Road, and others.

43 buildings inspected in Ludhiana, two challans issued

With a rise in cases of dengue being reported in the city, Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) and district health department teams conducted inspections to check mosquito breeding on Malhar Road on Friday.

Additional MC commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal also accompanied the teams during the exercise. Forty-three buildings were checked on Malhar Road and challans were issued to the owners of two buildings after the teams found mosquito larvae on their premises.

The teams inspected the rooftops of these buildings and other points which are susceptible to mosquito breeding.

The owners and tenants were also asked to avoid water accumulation on their respective premises.

As per officials, joint teams of district health department and MC have been conducting inspections to check mosquito breeding and 18 such teams are working in the city.

Senior MC officials accompanied the teams on Friday to supervise their working.

MC health officer Dr Vipal Malhotra said that two challans were issued after mosquito larvae were found in buildings.

Continuous inspections will be conducted in different parts of the city to keep a check on mosquito breeding, he added.