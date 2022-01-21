Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: 30-year-old among 5 new Covid fatalities; 1,048 cases detected
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: 30-year-old among 5 new Covid fatalities; 1,048 cases detected

As per the district health department, there are as many as 8,563 active cases of Covid in Ludhiana, of which 8,386 patients are in home isolation while 157 are undergoing treatment at private hospitals and 20 at government hospitals.
A health worker collecting swab samples for Covid testing near Sarabha Nagar Market in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)
Published on Jan 21, 2022 01:54 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

As many as 1,048 fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported in Ludhiana on Thursday. Besides, five more casualties were also reported from the district today.

The dead include three women and two men. Among the deceased is a 30- year- old woman from Sector- 39, Chandigarh Road. She was undergoing treatment at Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMC&H). The others include a 76- year- old woman from GK Vihar in Dhandra, a 74-year-old woman of Janta Colony, a 55-year-old man of Malak village in Jagraon and a 75-year-old man of Bilga village in Sahnewal.

The district’s toll now stands at 2,158.

As per the district health department, there are as many as 8,563 active cases of Covid-19 at present, of which 8,386 patients are in home isolation while 157 are undergoing treatment at private hospitals and 20 at government hospitals.

The cumulative count of Covid cases in the district has now gone up to 1,01,374, of which 90,653 persons have recovered so far.

The district health department has also increased the number of micro-containment zones in the district to 18.

Badal Sr’s condition stable

The health of former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, 94, who is infected with Covid, is said to be stable. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch was admitted to Hero Heart Institute of Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), Ludhiana, after he tested positive for the virus on Wednesday afternoon. The institute’s medical superintendent Dr Bishav Mohan said Badal senior will be kept under observation for a couple of more days, “Once his condition improves, a decision on discharging him from the hospital will be taken,” said Dr Mohan.

RELATED STORIES

A team led by Dr Rajesh Mahajan, professor of medicine, emergency in-charge and nodal officer for Covid at DMCH, and Dr Anil Kumar Kashyap, pulmonologist, are monitoring the health of the veteran politician.

Akali workers continued to gather at the hospital on the second day to enquire abut the health of the leader.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live Updates
Covid
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP