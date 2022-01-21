Ludhiana: 30-year-old among 5 new Covid fatalities; 1,048 cases detected

As many as 1,048 fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported in Ludhiana on Thursday. Besides, five more casualties were also reported from the district today.

The dead include three women and two men. Among the deceased is a 30- year- old woman from Sector- 39, Chandigarh Road. She was undergoing treatment at Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMC&H). The others include a 76- year- old woman from GK Vihar in Dhandra, a 74-year-old woman of Janta Colony, a 55-year-old man of Malak village in Jagraon and a 75-year-old man of Bilga village in Sahnewal.

The district’s toll now stands at 2,158.

As per the district health department, there are as many as 8,563 active cases of Covid-19 at present, of which 8,386 patients are in home isolation while 157 are undergoing treatment at private hospitals and 20 at government hospitals.

The cumulative count of Covid cases in the district has now gone up to 1,01,374, of which 90,653 persons have recovered so far.

The district health department has also increased the number of micro-containment zones in the district to 18.

Badal Sr’s condition stable

The health of former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, 94, who is infected with Covid, is said to be stable. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch was admitted to Hero Heart Institute of Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), Ludhiana, after he tested positive for the virus on Wednesday afternoon. The institute’s medical superintendent Dr Bishav Mohan said Badal senior will be kept under observation for a couple of more days, “Once his condition improves, a decision on discharging him from the hospital will be taken,” said Dr Mohan.

A team led by Dr Rajesh Mahajan, professor of medicine, emergency in-charge and nodal officer for Covid at DMCH, and Dr Anil Kumar Kashyap, pulmonologist, are monitoring the health of the veteran politician.

Akali workers continued to gather at the hospital on the second day to enquire abut the health of the leader.