Ludhiana: 30-yr-old lineman mowed to death by truck

A 30-year-old lineman was on Monday killed after a truck driver allegedly ran over him following a heated argument between the two, police said.

The victim identified as Gaurav Kumar worked as a contractual electrical lineman. (iStock)

The victim has been identified as Gaurav Kumar. He worked as a contractual electrical lineman.

Truck driver, Mahesh Kumar, and his assistant, Ashwani, fled the scene after the incident.

A group of individuals staged a protest outside the Jeevan Nagar police post, seeking justice for the victim.

ASI Dalbir Singh of Focal Point said that the argument initially involved a heated exchange between the truck driver and the lineman. It is believed that bystanders intervened to defuse the tension, but the dispute took a tragic turn later when the driver allegedly drove his truck over the lineman.

The police have registered a case of murder.