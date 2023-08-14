Ludhiana: 30-yr-old lineman mowed to death by truck
A 30-year-old lineman was on Monday killed after a truck driver allegedly ran over him following a heated argument between the two, police said.
The victim has been identified as Gaurav Kumar. He worked as a contractual electrical lineman.
Truck driver, Mahesh Kumar, and his assistant, Ashwani, fled the scene after the incident.
A group of individuals staged a protest outside the Jeevan Nagar police post, seeking justice for the victim.
ASI Dalbir Singh of Focal Point said that the argument initially involved a heated exchange between the truck driver and the lineman. It is believed that bystanders intervened to defuse the tension, but the dispute took a tragic turn later when the driver allegedly drove his truck over the lineman.
The police have registered a case of murder.