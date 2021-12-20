Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | 32-year-old found dead in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

Ludhiana | 32-year-old found dead in Ludhiana

A 32-year-old man , who had sustained injury marks on his body was found dead on the roadside near Laxmi Nagar in Haibowal on Saturday night. The deceased brother alleges it to be a murder, however cause of death will be determined by the full postmortem report, following which police will take the appropriate action
According to his family members, 32-year-old Ludhiana man used to work at dhabas and would spend the nights sleeping either at work or on the roadside (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Dec 20, 2021 04:38 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Ludhiana A 32-year-old man was on Saturday night found dead on the roadside near Laxmi Nagar in Haibowal.

The deceased, who has been identified as Bittu Batra, a 32-year-old, had sustained injury marks on his body prompting his brother of suspecting that he was murdered.

The police have sent the deceased’s body, which was first discovered by passersby, to the Civil Hospital for postmortem. According to the available information, the injuries were sustained over four to five days ago.

Inspector Neeraj Chaudhary, Station Head Officer (SHO) of the Haibowal police station said the deceased was unmarried. According to his family members, he used to work at dhabas and would spend the nights sleeping either at work or on the roadside.

The SHO added that the cause of death will be determined by the full postmortem report, following which they will take the appropriate action.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live
Covid Cases India
Ashes 2021, Australia vs England 2nd Test
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP