Ludhiana: 327 candidates appear for JEE Advanced exam

Around 327 students from Ludhiana appeared for JEE Advanced exam on Sunday.

The exam was held in two shifts- Paper 1 from 9am to 12pm and paper-2 from 2pm to 5pm. Students had to attempt both papers which had questions from physics, chemistry and maths in equal proportion.

The JEE Advanced merit lists will be based solely on JEE Advanced scores (paper 1 and paper 2). These candidates will get shortlisted for admission to 23 IITs across India, which have around 12,000 seats

Earlier, a total of 9.38 lakh candidates including 6.58 lakh male candidates and 2.80 lakh female candidates had appeared for JEE Main.

Besides acting as screening for JEE Advanced, the JEE Main result paves way for admission to NITs, IIITs, GFTIs and other top private and government engineering colleges across the country.