Ludhiana: 37-yr-old assault victim succumbs after 11 days, 5 booked
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: 37-yr-old assault victim succumbs after 11 days, 5 booked

Five people were booked for assaulting 37-year-old victim, who succumbed to his injuries in Ludhiana, after the assailants smashed his head against the wall; it is alleged that the accused attacked the victim because he would deter them from liquor smuggling
The assault victim was rushed to the civil hospital in Jagraon, Ludhiana. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Dec 06, 2021 12:49 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

After a 37-year-old assault victim succumbed to his injuries after fighting for his life for 11 days, five people were booked for his murder on Saturday.

The victim, Shoki Nath, was hospitalised on November 23 after the assailants smashed his head against the wall in Gandhi Nagar, Jagraon. The complainant, Meshi Nath, alleged that the accused – Teenu, Nimmo, Sanjay, Hansra and their unidentified aide – had attacked his brother because he would deter them from liquor smuggling.

The victim’s head, eyes and ears were damaged in the attack. He was rushed to the civil hospital in Jagraon, after which he was referred to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot. Three days ago, his brother admitted him to the civil hospital again after the victim complained of an unbearable headache.

Sub-inspector Arshpreet Kaur, who is investigating the case, said an FIR had been registered under Sections 302 (murder), 323 ( voluntarily causing hurt) and 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) of the Indian Penal Code.

“We will also look into allegations of liquor smuggling against the murder accused,” Kaur said.

