Ludhiana: 38-year-old man booked for rape of live-in partner’s minor daughter

A 38-year-old man has been booked for allegedly raping the 10-year-old daughter of his live-in partner.

The FIR has been registered on the complaint of the victim’s mother. In her statement to the police, the woman said that her husband had deserted her about six years ago and she has been raising her daughter alone.

About two years ago, she came in contact with the accused, who used to work as a driver. After mutual agreement, they got into a live-in relationship.

A few months ago, the accused lost his job and started idling away his time at home while the responsibility of running the family fell upon the complainant, who is a labourer.

On Monday, when she returned home, her daughter told her that the accused had raped her and threatened her against revealing the incident to anyone.

When the woman confronted the accused, he started abusing her and fled the spot.

Following this, she lodged a police complaint.

Moti Nagar station house officer (SHO) inspector Ravinder Kumar said a case under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been registered against the accused, who is currently on the run. Police have launched a manhunt for him, the SHO added.

Labourer arrested for minor’s rape

A day after an FIR was lodged, police on Tuesday arrested a labourer for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl and impregnating her.

The accused Nitish Kumar of Rishi Nagar, who is married, was arrested following a tip-off.

Was trying to flee city

Sub-inspector Rajinderpal Singh, station house officer (SHO) at PAU police station, said the accused was trying to escape from the city to avoid arrest.

‘The victim is eight months pregnant. She lodged a complaint with police on January 10,” said SHO Rajinderpal.

According to the victim, the accused lives near her house. The accused had been exploiting her for over a year and threatening her to not tell anyone.