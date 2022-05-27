Ludhiana: 38-yr-old man held for kidnapping bid on 10-yr-old girl

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

A 38-year-old was arrested in Ludhiana on Thursday for attempting to kidnap a 10-year-old girl when she was on her way to school
The accused is married and has a daughter, say police. (Representative image)
Published on May 27, 2022 01:38 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A 38-year-old was arrested on Thursday for attempting to kidnap a 10-year-old girl when she was on her way to school.

The accused has been identified as Dev Raj of Dhandra village, a salesman at a paint shop. Police said that he is married and has a daughter.

The FIR was lodged based on the statement of the victim’s father. He told police that his 10-year-old daughter was going to school when the accused turned up there and tried to abduct her. His daughter raised the alarm, following which locals gathered there and the accused fled the spot.

ASI Subhash Chand, investigating officer in the case, said that immediately after receiving the complaint, police lodged an FIR under Sections 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) and 511 (punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment) of Indian Penal Code and arrested Dev Raj.

The accused confessed to police that he tried to abduct the girl with the intention of sexually assaulting her. He was sent to judicial remand.

