chandigarh news

Ludhiana: 4 booked for abetment as man ends life after being cheated of 90 lakh by acquaintances

Police booked for persons for abetment to suicide following the complaint from a Ludhiana-based woman whose said he husband was cheated of ₹90 lakh by acquaintances, in two separate instances, following which he ended his life
a case under Sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Division number 4 police station of Ludhiana (iStockphoto)
Published on Jan 05, 2022 01:48 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Ludhiana A 42-year-old trader on Monday committed suicide by consuming poison after being cheated by his relatives and a friend.

Police booked four accused, identified as Manpreet Singh Sethi, his father-in-law Kuldeep Singh, a woman Ishu Khurana, all residents of New Shivpuri, and Sethi’s brother-in-law Ajit Singh, a resident of Dugri, for abetment to suicide following the complaint filed by the victim’s wife.

Ther complaint said Sethi, who works as a DJ had taken 70 lakh from her husband in 2018 in exchange of assurance that he would help the family in moving to the United States. However, the complainant alleged that the accused did not go through with his proposed plan and threatened her husband on being asked to return the amount.

The complainant said Khurana had also borrowed 20 lakh from her husband, later refusing to return. She added that the deceased was suffering from depression.

Assistant sub inspector Prem Lal, the investigating officer, said a case under Sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Division number 4 police station.

