Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | 4-day district basketball championships to commence tomorrow

Ludhiana | 4-day district basketball championships to commence tomorrow

chandigarh news
Published on Jul 30, 2022 10:59 PM IST
Ludhiana deputy commissioner of police (Crime) Varinder Singh Brar will inaugurate the tournaments around 11:30 am on the opening day. Teja Singh Dhaliwal, Punjab Basketball Association, general secretary, said Ludhiana teams for the state tournament would be selected from the aforesaid championship
JP Singh, president, District Basketball Association (DBA), Ludhiana, informed that sub-junior players born on or after January 01, 2009 and youth players born on or after January 01, 2006 would participate in the championship. (HT FILE)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

District basketball championships for sub-junior boys and girls and youth categories will be held from August 1 to August 4.

JP Singh, president, District Basketball Association (DBA), informed that sub-junior players born on or after January 01, 2009 and youth players born on or after January 01, 2006 would participate in the championship. Date of birth certificate (as issued by the registrar of birth registration) will be checked before participation.

“Each contender will get at least a participation certificate. Moreover, merit certificates and medals will be awarded to the first three teams in each group,” said Singh.

Deputy commissioner of police (Crime) Varinder Singh Brar will inaugurate the tournaments around 11:30 am on the opening day.

Teja Singh Dhaliwal, Punjab Basketball Association, general secretary, said Ludhiana teams for the state tournament would be selected from the aforesaid tournament.

DBA members Vijay Chopra, Paramvir Bhogal, Avinish Ahharwal, Riachu Sharma and Brij Goyal requested schools to ensure full participation to hunt new talent in the field.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP