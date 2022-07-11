Ludhiana: 4 days after explosion in boiler, factory owner, manager booked

Four days after a boiler in a dying factory exploded, leading to the death of a labourer, police booked the owner of the unit. One person was also injured in the incident.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused have been identified as Ajay Gupta, the factory owner, and Paramjit Singh, the manager.

The FIR has been registered on the statement of Dhananji Rai of Kuliyewal village, who is brother of the victim Deepak Kumar.

Deepak and Parveen Kumar had suffered severe burn injuries after the explosion at the factory in Gaunsgarh village near Meharban in Ludhiana on Wednesday evening.

They were rushed to hospital, where Deepak succumbed to his injuries.

The complainant said the factory owner and manager used sub-standard machinery which caused the mishap.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Radhey Shyam, the investigating officer, said an FIR under Sections 304-A (death due to negligence), 336 (rash, negligent act endangering human life) and 374 (unlawful compulsory labour) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at Meharban police station.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}