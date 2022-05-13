Ludhiana | 4 days on, gangster’s aide held for opening fire at house, injuring man

Four days after gangster Puneet Bains and his aides opened fire at a house in New Shastri Nagar and injured an onlooker, police arrested an accused on Wednesday.

While Deepak Kumar alias Kaka Bangala, 28, of Vardhman Nagar, was arrested near Leisure Valley Park, 10 others – including Bains, a resident of Ghora Colony, Jatinder Jindi and his nephews Sunny and Gora of Rahon Road, Laddi, Dang, Pankaj Rajput, Teji Pandit of Puneet Nagar, Sagar Noodle of Dugri and Mohvish Bains of Kila Mohalla – are on the run.

Crime Investigation Agency (CIA, Staff 1) in-charge inspector Rajesh Sharma said Bangala was arrested on Tibba Road on the basis of a tip-off. “Bangala, an electrician, had been inducted into Bains’ gang by Jindi. He is facing trial in three cases, including liquor smuggling and attempt to murder. He was granted bail on October 12, 2020, but resumed criminal activities soon after,” he said.

What had happened?

The complainant, Karun Sharma, 32, of New Shastri Nagar, said, “On May 8, my colleague Sandy dropped me at a crossroad near my house. The accused, who were inebriated, started abusing us for ostensibly stopping in the middle of the road. When the locals gathered on the spot, the accused fled, leaving their vehicle on the road.”

“After a few minutes, the accused returned in two cars with their aides. They were carrying pistols and sharp-edged weapons.They also pelted stones at us. We ran to my house, and bolted the door. However, the accused opened fire at my house.One of my neighbours, Mahinder Singh, suffered bullet injuries in the attack.

A case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 452 (house-trespass), 427 (damages), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Arms Act was lodged at the Tibba police station.