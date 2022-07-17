Ludhiana: 4 held for illegal mining on Sutlej riverbed

The Ludhiana police arrested four men for illegal mining on the Sutlej riverbed near Ladhowal, late on Friday night.

The accused have been identified as Jatinder Verma, Davinder Singh, Ramanpreet Singh and Lovepeet Singh. Three trucks and four poclain machines have been recovered from them. Their two accomplices, Harpreet and Laddi, are yet to be arrested.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, west) Mandeep Singh said as per orders of the state government, mining has to be stopped during the rainy season. Police received information that illegal mining was being carried out in the Ladhowal area, following which the four men were nabbed.

A case under Mining Act has been registered at Ladhowal police station.