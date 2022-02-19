Ludhiana: 4 LIP workers arrested for assaulting Congress supporters, his friend

Four workers of the Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) have been arrested for allegedly thrashing a Congress worker in Sahnewal area over pasting of campaign posters.

The accused have been identified as Baljit Singh, Avtar Singh, Sarabjit Singh of Giaspura and Meghu Ram of Mahadev Nagar.

Complainant Paramjit Singh of Giaspura, the in-charge of Ward 30 for Congress party, said that on Thursday he was outside a factory belonging to his friend and the duo were preparing for a road show to be conducted in favour of the party’s Ludhiana (South) candidate Ishwarjot Cheema. Meanwhile, the accused turned up at the spot with posters of LIP candidate Balwinder Singh Bains. When the accused were about to put up Bains’ posters on the walls of the factory, his friend raised an objection. A verbal spat ensued and the accused started thrashing them.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Harmesh Singh, the investigating officer, said an FIR under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapons), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

