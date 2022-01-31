Ludhiana | 4 of family allegedly assaulted over dispute over 3K

A group of assailants opened an attack on a family over a dispute over ₹3,000 on Sunday afternoon in Subhash Nagar.

The victims Vinay Kumar, 22, his father Vijay Kumar, 45, uncles Sonu, 40, and Deepak Bhinder, 33, of Jodhewal have been injured.

Vinay said he had given ₹3,000 to the accused Sajid of Kuldeep Nagar, Jodhewal, two years ago on interest basis. Sajid had assured to return the money soon but he did not return it. “On Sunday, at around 12:30pm, i along with my uncle Sonu passing by Jodhewal flyover saw Sajid. We stopped and asked him to return the money. Sajid promised to return the money in the next 10 days and left,” he said.

Vinay further said when they reached Subhash Nagar, Sajid along with his ten accomplices intercepted their way, after which he also called his father Vijay and uncle Deepak Bhindar.

He alleged that the accused opened an attack on him with swords and other sharp-edged weapons. He also alleged that when they were returning from civil hospital after availing treatment, the accused intercepted their way and also damaged their car.

Assistant sub-inspector Jaspal Singh, in-charge of Subhash Nagar police post, said they received a written complaint from victims.