Ludhiana | 4 siblings booked for fraud, crime surfaced after 37 years

Four siblings have been booked after 37 years for formulating a fake land agreement (Vasika) of the government land.

The accused, identified as Raj Kumar, Daleep Kumar, Tulsi Muknma and Sudesh Kumar, are residents of Ludhiana.

The complainant, sub-divisional magistrate (East) Gursimran Singh Dhillon, said the fraud came to light after the Punjab and Haryana high court directed the administration to probe the matter while entertaining a petition.

Tehsildar Tapan Bhanot said during the probe, it was found that while the land was alloted on the name of someone else, the allotment certificate or conveyance deed was formulated on the name of the accused. “The day— July 17, 1985— when the Vasika was shown to be formulated happened to be Sunday,” he said, adding that the police are further probing the matter.

The accused have been booked under Sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 472 (continuing offence), 120- B (punishment for criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

