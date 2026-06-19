Ludhiana: 40-year-old doctor goes missing on way to clinic; case registered

A 40-year-old doctor from Basant Avenue has gone missing under mysterious circumstances after leaving home for his clinic on June 11.

An FIR under sections 127(6) of the BNS has been lodged against unidentified accused. (HT File)

The Sadar police have registered an FIR against unidentified persons on charges of wrongful confinement and launched an investigation.

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The missing doctor has been identified as Gaurav Sharma, a resident of Basant Avenue. The FIR was registered on the complaint of his wife, Shikha Sharma.

According to the complaint, Gaurav left home in his Mahindra Scorpio to go to his clinic at Pratap Chowk. However, he neither reached the clinic nor returned home.

When repeated attempts to contact him failed, his wife discovered that his mobile phone was switched off. After confirming that he had not reached his clinic, she approached the police and lodged a complaint.

Police officials said the case remains a mystery as no communication has been received from the missing doctor since he left home. ASI Dharaminder Singh, in-charge of Basant Avenue police post, said that there has been no breakthrough so far.

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{{^usCountry}} “Gaurav left his house but never reached his clinic. He has not contacted his family or anyone else since then,” the ASI said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Gaurav left his house but never reached his clinic. He has not contacted his family or anyone else since then,” the ASI said. {{/usCountry}}

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He added that the police are investigating the case from all possible angles, including personal and family-related issues.

“The missing person’s photographs have been circulated to aid the search. We are also tracking the movement of his vehicle and checking whether it crossed any toll plazas,” the officer added.

Police said efforts are underway to trace both the missing doctor and his vehicle. An FIR under sections 127(6) of the BNS has been lodged against unidentified accused.