Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: 45 booked for protesting outside MLA’s house
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: 45 booked for protesting outside MLA’s house

The Sadar police on Monday booked at least 45 people for staging a protest outside the residence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Ludhiana south constituency, Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina, in Satjot Nagar, Ludhiana, on Sunday
Ludhiana south MLA Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina said the protesters stopper her from leaving the house and blocked the road.
Published on Jul 12, 2022 12:20 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The Sadar police on Monday booked at least 45 people for staging a protest outside the residence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Ludhiana south constituency, Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina, in Satjot Nagar on Sunday.

Residents of ward number 31 had staged the protest over disruptions in power supply and scarcity of potable water in the area. The protesters had said they were facing issues for the past 15 days and despite filing repeated complaints with officials concerned, no action was taken.

The FIR has been lodged based on the statement of assistant sub-inspector Subhash Chand. The ASI said they received a complaint from Chhina stating that the protesters are not allowing her leave her residence. She also alleged that the protesters had also blocked traffic on the road.

The ASI added that a case under sections 342 (wrongful confinement) and 283 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation) of IPC has been lodged against unidentified accused.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP