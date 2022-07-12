Ludhiana: 45 booked for protesting outside MLA’s house

The Sadar police on Monday booked at least 45 people for staging a protest outside the residence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Ludhiana south constituency, Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina, in Satjot Nagar on Sunday.

Residents of ward number 31 had staged the protest over disruptions in power supply and scarcity of potable water in the area. The protesters had said they were facing issues for the past 15 days and despite filing repeated complaints with officials concerned, no action was taken.

The FIR has been lodged based on the statement of assistant sub-inspector Subhash Chand. The ASI said they received a complaint from Chhina stating that the protesters are not allowing her leave her residence. She also alleged that the protesters had also blocked traffic on the road.

The ASI added that a case under sections 342 (wrongful confinement) and 283 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation) of IPC has been lodged against unidentified accused.

