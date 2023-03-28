Ludhiana: 4th spa centre raided in less than a month; owner among four held

The city police have raided a spa-cum-salon for alleged immoral trafficking and arrested four persons, including the owner, in connection with the case.

The police have recovered ₹ 2,000 along with other objectionable material from the Bliss spa centre.

Besides the owner, the spa centre’s manager and two customers have also been apprehended.

The four were produced in a court on Tuesday and have been sent to judicial custody, police said.

The police have recovered ₹2,000 along with other objectionable material from the Bliss spa centre.

The arrested accused have been identified as the manager, Keerat Kumar of Green enclave, Haibowal and the owner, Gurpreet Singh of Nitish Vihar on Dhandra road. The arrested customers have been identified as Arshdeep Singh and Vijay Jain.

Investigating officer, Hazoor Singh Dugri said that police teams were patrolling in the area when they received a tip-off regarding the spa.

He said that the accused were using the spa-cum-saloon as a facade to indulge in immoral trafficking, adding that the customers had fled from the scene, but were later arrested.

He said that a case under sections 3, 4, and 5 of the Immoral Traffic Act has been registered against the accused at the Dugri police station.

It is the fourth raid conducted by the police in the city at a spa centre within 25 days.