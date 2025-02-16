Ludhiana: 5,000 crore generated through properties’ auction, says Mundian

Punjab housing and urban development minister Hardeep Singh Mundian on Saturday said the state has so far earned ₹5,000 crore as revenue from e-auction of several properties. Speaking at a private event, Mundian mentioned that due to the “transparent and investment-friendly policies” of the state government, a total of ₹5,000 crore has been earned through e-auctions which proves that the public’s confidence in the real estate sector has increased. Punjab housing and urban development minister Hardeep Singh Mundian (HT File)

The minister added that the overwhelming response to the e-auctions, the same exercise will be carried out again. He also informed that special camps would be organised for issuing clearance certificates related to real estate.

Mundian stated that the Punjab government is making efforts to boost investment opportunities in the state. He emphasised that the department is committed to resolving the issues of promoters/developers on a priority basis with complete transparency. He further assured that the government will ensure promoters/developers face no difficulties while encouraging them to provide maximum and high-quality facilities to the residents of their projects.

Efforts are also being made to improve public facilities at reception/single-window counters of various development authorities, such as water arrangements, proper seating areas with sofas and chairs and token systems for services.