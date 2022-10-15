Ludhiana: 5,397 candidates appear for Punjab Police constable exam

The written examination for the post of constable in Punjab Police was held on Saturday at 16 centres in the city. A total of 5,397 applicants, out of 9,358 have appeared at the exam centres, which is 57.67 % of the applicants. Tight security arrangements were made by the police at the centres, as well as jammers were installed at the centres, to prevent the use of electronic devices.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, Operation) and nodal officer Sameer Verma informed that a total of 16 centres have been set up in the city for the posts of head constable.

He added that ACP-level officers are monitoring all the centres, so the examinations can be conducted in a transparent manner. The written examination for the post of sub-inspector will be held on Sunday.