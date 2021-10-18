Ludhiana: 50 challaned for not affixing high security number plates

A day after issuing a warning, the Ludhiana traffic police challaned 50 residents for not installing high-security number plates on their vehicles, on Saturday.

The team barricaded the Canal Road and stopped all vehicles without high-security number plates. During the drive, police also checked for vehicles with modifications.

The transport department had made it mandatory to install high-security number plates and provided residents ample opportunities to do so.

In August this year, Punjab state transport commissioner Amarpal Singh had ordered that vehicles without high-security number plates should be challaned in Punjab. The violators will have to face a penalty of ₹2,000 to ₹3,000.

Joint commissioner of police (JCP, city and traffic) Deepak Pareek said police will also keep tabs on autos without high-security number plates, and write to the transport department to cancel their licenses.