Ludhiana: 51-year-old woman robbed of gold chain during morning walk

A 51-year-old woman was robbed of her gold chain while out on a morning walk in the Jodhewal area, adding to growing concerns over incidents of street crime in the city.

Police teams are now scanning CCTV footage from the area and gathering local intelligence to identify the suspects. (HT File)

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The victim, Saroj Tiwari, a resident of New Heera Nagar on Kakowal Road, reported that the incident took place in New Vishal Colony during the early hours of July 12. Based on her complaint, Jodhewal police have registered a case against unidentified accused and launched an investigation.

According to the complainant, she had left home for her routine morning walk and was walking from Kakowal village towards Noorwala village at around 6.25 am when a man suddenly approached from behind and snatched her gold chain, weighing approximately 17 grams, before fleeing.

Caught off guard by the sudden attack, Tiwari raised an alarm, but the snatcher managed to escape. After returning home, she informed her family members about the incident and later approached the police.

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{{^usCountry}} During the investigation, police found that the chain snatcher was not acting alone. Preliminary inquiries suggest that another accomplice was also involved in the crime and assisted in the escape. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the investigation, police found that the chain snatcher was not acting alone. Preliminary inquiries suggest that another accomplice was also involved in the crime and assisted in the escape. {{/usCountry}}

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ASI Sukhwinder Singh said that an FIR has been registered under section 304 (2) (snatching) and 3 (5) (criminal act by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the BNS.

Police teams are now scanning CCTV footage from the area and gathering local intelligence to identify the suspects.