Ludhiana: 53-year-old woman falls on road, hurt as snatchers flee with purse

The Division No. 8 police on Wednesday arrested two youths for allegedly dragging and injuring a 53-year-old woman during a purse-snatching incident in the upscale Ghumar Mandi area a day earlier.

A CCTV grab of the snatchers,l who were later arrested, in Ghumar Mandi area, Ludhiana, on Wednesday. (HT File)

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The victim had narrowly escaped being run over after a car driver behind her applied brakes in time.

The accused have been identified as Harmanpreet Singh of Urban Estate Phase I, Dugri, and Sunny of Ishar Nagar. Police said Harmanpreet works as a physical training teacher at a private school, while Sunny is employed at a shop.

According to police, both accused are drug addicts and allegedly committed snatchings to finance their addiction. An FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered.

The victim, identified as Renu Bala, 53, a resident of Basant Vatika Extension, told police that she was on her way to a finance company on National Road when the incident took place on Tuesday afternoon.

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{{^usCountry}} According to her statement, she was walking through Ghumar Mandi when two youths on a motorcycle approached from behind. Before she could react, the pillion rider allegedly snatched her purse. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to her statement, she was walking through Ghumar Mandi when two youths on a motorcycle approached from behind. Before she could react, the pillion rider allegedly snatched her purse. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Police said the woman tried to resist and held on to the purse, following which she was dragged for some distance on the road before losing balance and falling in the middle of the street. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the woman tried to resist and held on to the purse, following which she was dragged for some distance on the road before losing balance and falling in the middle of the street. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Eyewitnesses said a car driver coming from behind immediately applied brakes, helping her narrowly avoid being run over. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Eyewitnesses said a car driver coming from behind immediately applied brakes, helping her narrowly avoid being run over. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The victim sustained injuries in the fall. She told police that the stolen purse contained a gold chain, earrings, tops, a ring, silver bangles, ₹1,500 in cash and important documents. The accused fled from the spot immediately after the incident. However, the entire episode was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the locality. ASI Subhash Chand, the investigating officer, said police examined the footage and traced the motorcycle registration number, which led to the arrest of the accused. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The victim sustained injuries in the fall. She told police that the stolen purse contained a gold chain, earrings, tops, a ring, silver bangles, ₹1,500 in cash and important documents. The accused fled from the spot immediately after the incident. However, the entire episode was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the locality. ASI Subhash Chand, the investigating officer, said police examined the footage and traced the motorcycle registration number, which led to the arrest of the accused. {{/usCountry}}

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Local traders and residents said incidents of snatching have risen sharply in Ghumar Mandi, National Road and adjoining areas, with women and elderly persons frequently being targeted by motorcycle-borne miscreants.

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