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Ludhiana: 53-year-old woman falls on road, hurt as snatchers flee with purse

According to police, both accused are drug addicts and allegedly committed snatchings to finance their addiction

Published on: May 14, 2026 04:12 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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The Division No. 8 police on Wednesday arrested two youths for allegedly dragging and injuring a 53-year-old woman during a purse-snatching incident in the upscale Ghumar Mandi area a day earlier.

A CCTV grab of the snatchers,l who were later arrested, in Ghumar Mandi area, Ludhiana, on Wednesday. (HT File)

The victim had narrowly escaped being run over after a car driver behind her applied brakes in time.

The accused have been identified as Harmanpreet Singh of Urban Estate Phase I, Dugri, and Sunny of Ishar Nagar. Police said Harmanpreet works as a physical training teacher at a private school, while Sunny is employed at a shop.

According to police, both accused are drug addicts and allegedly committed snatchings to finance their addiction. An FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered.

The victim, identified as Renu Bala, 53, a resident of Basant Vatika Extension, told police that she was on her way to a finance company on National Road when the incident took place on Tuesday afternoon.

Local traders and residents said incidents of snatching have risen sharply in Ghumar Mandi, National Road and adjoining areas, with women and elderly persons frequently being targeted by motorcycle-borne miscreants.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: 53-year-old woman falls on road, hurt as snatchers flee with purse
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: 53-year-old woman falls on road, hurt as snatchers flee with purse
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