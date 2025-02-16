Ludhiana: 6 booked for immigration fraud in city

The police on Friday registered three FIRs against travel agents for allegedly duping people on the pretext of getting them settled abroad. Police have registered three FIRs against travel agents for allegedly duping people on the pretext of getting them settled abroad. (HT File)

The Model Town police booked Amit Malhotra of Dugri and his sister Veena Malhotra for allegedly duping a Kuliyewal village resident of ₹6.5 lakh on the pretext of securing a Canadian visa for his daughter. Amit Malhotra and Veenu Malhotra are already facing multiple FIRs for duping people on the pretext of arranging them visas.

Complainant Tilak Raj of Guru Nanak Nagar Mohalla of Kuliyewal village said his daughter Vandana was keenly interested in going abroad. The accused promised to secure a visa for her and took ₹6.50 lakh from him. Tilak Raj alleged that the accused neither kept his promise nor returned his money.

ASI Pardeep Kumar, who is investigating the case, said an FIR under Sections 420, 120 B of the IPC and Section 24 of the Immigration Act has been registered.

The second case was registered by the Shimlapuri police against travel agent Krishan Kumar of Kangra of Himachal Pradesh for allegedly duping a complainant of ₹2 lakh by handing over fake extended visas of Dubai to her daughter and another acquaintance.

The complainant said her daughter Ashu Rani and an acquaintance Saurav were working in Dubai. The accused claimed that he could help them in extending their visas and took ₹2 lakh from them. The accused sent e-copies of visa to their mobile phone, which was found to be fake.

ASI Kapil Kumar, who is investigating the case, said an FIR under Section 420 of the IPC and Section 24 of the Immigration Act has been registered against the accused.

In the third case, the division number 6 police registered an FIR against Vijay Singh of Gill Road, his wife Suneha and brother Deepak Singh following the complaint of Amarjit Singh of Millar Ganj.

The complainant stated that the accused took ₹22 lakh on the pretext of securing a Canadian visa for him, but didn’t keep his promise. Later, the accused refused to return his money.

Sub-inspector Sandeep Kumar, who is investigating the case, said an FIR under Sections 318 (4) and 61 (2) of the BNS has been registered against the accused. A hunt is on for their arrest, he added.