Ludhiana: 6 distributors booked for cheating herbal firm

The Sadar police booked six distributors of an herbal products manufacturing company for cheating and criminal breach of trust after they allegedly changed the packing of the goods and sold them in the market as their own.

The accused had employed salesmen to sell the products.

After investigating the matter for three months the Sadar police lodged the FIR against the accused identified as Sandeep Sharma of Patiala, his wife Ateet Sharma, Satish Sharma of Patiala, Kumar Gaurav of Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, Sunil Prajapati of Banaras and Simmi Sharma.

The FIR has been lodged on the statement of Jyoti of Kanchan Colony, Pakhowal road, who owns a firm Holy Herbal products. She had appointed the accused as distributors to sell the products further.

The complainant said that the accused had not made payment against the material that they received from her. Later, she found that the accused were selling her product after changing the packaging. They have also appointed salespersons to sell the product.

Sub-inspector Gurmeet Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the woman filed a complaint on March 14. The police filed a case under sections 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 465 (forgery), 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (Using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) and 120-B (criminal Conspiracy) of the IPC against the accused.

