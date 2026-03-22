Ludhiana: 6-year-old boy among four injured in collision

Four persons, including a six-year-old child, were injured in a road accident on Ferozepur Road near the Malhar Road cut in the early hours of Saturday, police said. CCTV footage is being examined to ascertain the sequence of events, and legal action will follow. (HT Photo)

The mishap occurred when a speeding Scorpio rammed into an Innova, leaving both vehicles badly damaged and occupants trapped inside.

Punjab industry minister Sanjeev Arora, who was passing through the area en route to Delhi, stopped his convoy after noticing the accident and assisted in the rescue.

He directed his security staff to pull out the injured and ensure their immediate evacuation to hospitals.

He remained at the spot until all victims were shifted, officials said.

According to preliminary information, Kawaldeep Singh was travelling in the Innova with his son Gurkripal Singh to pay obeisance at a gurdwara in Model Town when their vehicle was hit while taking a turn. The Scorpio was occupied by Ansh Sharma and his associate Paritosh.

The impact of the collision crushed the front portions of both vehicles.

The child sustained critical injuries and was admitted to DMC Hospital, while the other injured were rushed to nearby hospitals.

Eyewitnesses said the accident occurred around 5.12 am when traffic was minimal. Police from Division Number 5 station have initiated an investigation.

CCTV footage is being examined to ascertain the sequence of events, and legal action will follow.