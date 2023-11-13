Ludhiana: 60-year-old man dead after speeding Thar rams into 2 bikes

A 60-year-old man died while three others suffered injuries after an over-speeding Mahindra Thar vehicle hit two motorcycles on a flyover near Gill Chowk late on Saturday.

The victim has been identified as Pawan Kumar, 60, of Azad Nagar, while the injured were identified as Rajiv Kumar of Azad Nagar, Inderpreet Singh of Manjit Nagar and Manpreet Singh.

The incident occurred at the Gill Chowk flyover when Pawan and other injured persons were crossing the flyover on two separate motorcycles. Suddenly, an over-speeding Thar rammed into the motorcycles leaving all four seriously injured.

One of the motorcycles got stuck under the Thar. The driver of the Thar, identified as Jagjit Singh of Vishwakarma Colony, tried to escape, but the passersby nabbed him and handed him over to the police.

The victims were rushed to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital and Civil Hospital. Pawan succumbed to his injuries, while the rest of the injured are stated to be critical.

According to the passersby, the Thar driver was under the influence of liquor.

Rohit, son of the Pawan Kumar, stated that his father was travelling with one of his friends Rajiv on a motorcycle when the Thar hit them.

ASI Dilbagh Rai, who is investigating the case, said that the police registered an FIR under sections 279, 337, 388, 427, 304A of the IPC at Division number 6 police station following the complaint of Rohit Kumar.

