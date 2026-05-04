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Ludhiana: 60km/hr winds, heavy showers lash city; IMD issues orange alert till May 5

Municipal corporation horticulture officer Kirpal Singh said several complaints were received after the storm.Civic teams were pressed into service to clear debris and restore normalcy

Published on: May 04, 2026 03:24 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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Gusty winds clocking 50-60 kmph and rain battered Ludhiana early on Sunday, uprooting trees, snapping branches and disrupting normal life in several parts of the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded 24 mm rainfall till 8.30 am in the city on Sunday and has issued an orange alert for thunderstorms and strong winds till Tuesday.

Rain and storm that hit the city on Sunday morning caused havoc in the city. (Gurpreet Singh)

The storm left a trail of damage across multiple localities, with fallen branches obstructing traffic movement and power supply disrupted in some areas.

Civic teams were pressed into service to clear debris and restore normalcy.

Municipal corporation horticulture officer Kirpal Singh said several complaints were received after the storm.

“We received many complaints of branches breaking away due to strong winds. Some roads in BRS Nagar were blocked by fallen branches, but these were removed promptly,” he said.

In one such incident, scaffolding around a private construction site near Wave Mall collapsed onto adjoining electricity poles, triggering a power outage in the area.

The IMD said scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 30-50 kmph is likely over Punjab from May 3 to May 6.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: 60km/hr winds, heavy showers lash city; IMD issues orange alert till May 5
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: 60km/hr winds, heavy showers lash city; IMD issues orange alert till May 5
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