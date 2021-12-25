Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | 65-year-old daily wager hacked to death
chandigarh news

Ludhiana | 65-year-old daily wager hacked to death

Ludhiana police suspect that the victim was hacked to death over some personal enmity as he was neither carrying money nor carrying an expensive mobile phone.
Inspector Daljit Singh, Dehlon station house officer, said a case had been registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code. (HT Photo)
Updated on Dec 25, 2021 04:10 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A 65-year-old daily wager was found dead near Butahari Canal Bridge in Dehlon on Thursday.

The victim, Sindar Singh of Dehlon village, was hacked to death with his axe and was found a kilometre away from the canal. His daughter, Bakhshish Kaur, 35, said he had gone to paint eucalyptus trees on forest land on Wednesday, but did not return home.

Police suspect that Singh was hacked to death over some personal enmity as he was neither carrying money nor carrying an expensive mobile phone. He had also been seen consuming liquor with an unidentified man before his murder.

Inspector Daljit Singh, Dehlon station house officer, said a case had been registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Christmas 2021
National Consumer Rights Day 2021
Merry Christmas
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP