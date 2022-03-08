Ludhiana | 65-year-old keeps the cogs of the bicycle industry running

Life has hardly been a breeze for 65-year-old Bhupinder Kaur, who had to step up and take the reins of her family and family business after the death of her husband, father and father-in-law.

Now, she successfully runs a rickshaw and bicycle parts manufacturing unit, and is one of the few women who have managed to establish themselves in this male dominated sector in the industrial hub.

Kaur, the owner of KW Engineering Works, is no stranger to adversity. She took complete charge of the unit in 2007 after her father-in-law Wassan Singh died.Her father, Karam Singh, had already passed away in 1993 and her husband, Surinder Singh, followed soon after in 1994.

“When my father-in-law passed away, two of my three daughters were unmarried. It was a stressful time as I also had to take over all responsibilities of the firm. I had already been working at the unit after my husband died. However, after my father-in-law’s death, I had to shoulder all responsibility alone,” she said.

It was not a charge that Kaur took lightly as KW Engineering Works had been established by her father and father-in-law in 1956, and is their legacy. “K’ stands for my father, Karam Singh and ‘W’ for my father-in-law, Wassan Singh,” she says.

“Fortunately, the business was doing well and my daughters and staff also supported me in that difficult hour. My daughters are married now and the business has my undivided attention. The pandemic did take a toll on the industry, but now it is back on track,” says Kaur.

“Both my father and father-in-law always concerned themselves with the quality of the products and it is my duty to carry forth their legacy. I make it a point to interact with the labourers regularly as the factory is being run with our combined efforts. Many staff members have been associated with us for decades,” said Kaur, adding that women can do anything if only given the opportunity, and encouragement.

