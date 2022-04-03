Ludhiana | 68 undertrials of petty offences released during mega camp

Justice Augustine George Masih, judge, Punjab and Haryana high court-cum-administrative judge visited Ludhiana district courts on Saturday wherein a mega camp to hear cases of those involved in petty crimes was held. As many as 68 undertrials were released after they confessed to their guilt and promised to be an asset to the society.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Justice Masih also inaugurated an ATM machine of State Bank of India installed in the building of district courts complex, Ludhiana.

A total of 68 undertrials confessed to their guilt and judgments were passed on the spot. All undertrials assured that they will not commit any crime in future. They were involved in offences like thefts and snatching.

Justice Masih said that mega camp court is a great initiative by the district legal services authority, Ludhiana, under the chairmanship of Ludhiana district and sessions judge Munish Singal as it will help first offenders in petty cases to improve themselves.