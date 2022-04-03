Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana | 68 undertrials of petty offences released during mega camp
chandigarh news

Justice Augustine George Masih, judge Punjab and Haryana high court-cum-administrative Judge, sessions division, Ludhiana, attended the camp where 68 undertrials of petty offences were released after they confessed to their guilt and promised to be an asset to the society
Justice Augustine George Masih, judge, Punjab and Haryana High Court at Ludhiana central jail on Saturday. (HT File)
Published on Apr 03, 2022 12:10 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Justice Augustine George Masih, judge, Punjab and Haryana high court-cum-administrative judge visited Ludhiana district courts on Saturday wherein a mega camp to hear cases of those involved in petty crimes was held. As many as 68 undertrials were released after they confessed to their guilt and promised to be an asset to the society.

Justice Masih also inaugurated an ATM machine of State Bank of India installed in the building of district courts complex, Ludhiana.

A total of 68 undertrials confessed to their guilt and judgments were passed on the spot. All undertrials assured that they will not commit any crime in future. They were involved in offences like thefts and snatching.

Justice Masih said that mega camp court is a great initiative by the district legal services authority, Ludhiana, under the chairmanship of Ludhiana district and sessions judge Munish Singal as it will help first offenders in petty cases to improve themselves.

