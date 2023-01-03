Ludhiana: 7 days on, 2 held for firing at Tibba man

Seven days on, two men were arrested on Monday for opening fire at a resident of Adarsh Colony, Tibba.

The accused have been identified as Sukhdeep Singh of Adarsh Colony and Sumit Singh of Ramesh Nagar. Police have recovered a .32 bore pistol, three live cartridges and two shells from their possession.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, East) Gurdev Singh said that the victim, Mohammad Naeem, stated in his complaint that Sukhdeep and his brother Lakhdeep Singh had got into an argument with him over the blockage of sewerage in their locality on December 26.

The ACP added that the both groups called their aides and indulged in a scuffle. Meanwhile, Sukhdeep and Lakhdeep opened fire in the air thrice before fleeing from the spot.

Inspector Harjinder Singh, station house officer at Tibba police station, said that Sukhdeep told them that the weapon belonged to his brother Lakhdeep.

A hunt is on for the other accused.

18 booked for murder bid on Jagraon man

At least 18 people have been booked for attempting to murder a resident of Pabbian village, Jagraon.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused are Sarabjit Singh alias Sarba, Raja Gill and Yudhvir Singh of Bardeke village,Jagraon, and at least 15 of their unidentified accomplices.

The FIR has been lodged based on the statement of one Kulbir Singh. He said that he had gotten into a spat with the accused during the ring ceremony of his friend on December 30.Some of the guests intervened and resolved the matter following which the accused left the hall.

The complainant added that while he and his friend Satvir Singh were leaving the ceremony, the accused and their aides assaulted them near Bardeke Bridge.

ASI Surjit Singh, investigating officer, said that a case has been registered under Sections 308, 323, 427, 506, 148 and 149 of Indian Penal Code at Jagraon sadar police station.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}