Ludhiana: 70 liquor bottles hidden in fodder heap seized

The Koom Kalan police, in coordination with the excise department, seized 69 bottles of illicit liquor hidden in heaps of fodder at a residence in village Kalas Khurd on Wednesday. The accused, identified as Hoshiar Singh, has been booked under Excise Act. Koom Kalan police and excise department recovered 69 bottles of illicit liquor, hidden in fodder in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)

Acting on a tip-off received by excise inspector Amit Goel, the joint team raided a room filled with fodder at Hoshiar Singh’s residence. Upon inspection, the officials discovered that liquor bottles were concealed in cloth bags and buried deep within the fodder to evade detection.

Goel confirmed that the recovered bottles were not licensed for sale in Punjab and were suspected to have been smuggled in from other states. “The liquor was cleverly hidden to avoid police scrutiny, but we managed to recover all 69 bottles during the operation,” he said.

Police officials stated that the seized liquor is now in custody and that a case has been registered against Hoshiar Singh under Sections 61,1 and 14 of Excise act. The accused is being interrogated to ascertain the source of the contraband and identify other accused involved in the racket.