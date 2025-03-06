Menu Explore
Ludhiana: 750-gm opium seized; two peddlers arrested

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 06, 2025 07:58 AM IST

ADCP Amandeep Singh Brar says the cops arrested the accused near Jawahar Nagar Camp following a tip-off; the accused were passing through the area riding a scooter

The CIA staff 1 of the Ludhiana police commissionerate arrested two persons and seized 750-gm opium besides a scooter. The accused have been identified as Sukhwinder Singh of Sarinh village and Ajay Kumar of Jawahar Nagar Camp.

The accused in police custody on Wednesday. (HT PHOTO)
The accused in police custody on Wednesday. (HT PHOTO)

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, investigation) Amandeep Singh Brar stated that the cops arrested the accused near Jawahar Nagar Camp following a tip-off. The accused were passing through the area riding a scooter. The police stopped them for checking and seized the drug, the ADCP said.

An FIR under Sections 18B, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused at the division number 5 police station. The accused were produced before the court on Wednesday. The court remanded the accused one day in police custody for questioning.

The ADCP added that the accused are school dropouts. Sukhwinder Singh has cleared class 8 and Ajay Kumar left the school after the clearing matriculation examination. The police are questioning the accused to know whom they procured the contraband from and where they were going to deliver the same. More important information has been expected from the accused, officials added.

