Ludhiana: 8 booked on charges of assaulting Farmer over parking dispute

A farmer was allegedly assaulted and shots were fired in the air during a dispute over a car blocking a narrow street in the PAU area on Friday. The PAU police have registered an FIR against the accused, who are yet to be arrested.

The PAU police have registered an FIR against the accused, who are yet to be arrested. (HT File)

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The case was registered on the complaint of Dharminder Singh, 30, a farmer from Raja Garden, Hambran, against Surya Pratap, his father Amit Grewal of Balloke village, Haibowal, Inderjit Singh Brar of Pratap Singh Wala, and their four unidentified associates.

According to the complainant, he was taking his car out of his house when he found Surya Pratap’s vehicle was parked in a manner that blocked the street. When he asked him to move the vehicle, an argument broke out.

Dharminder alleged that Surya Pratap called his associates to the spot, following which the group assaulted him. During the incident, Inderjit Singh Brar allegedly fired shots in the air with his licensed pistol before leaving the scene along with the others. The PAU police have registered an FIR under Sections 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 3(5) (common intention), 324(4) (mischief) and 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.

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