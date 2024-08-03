Ludhiana: 8 labourers injured as roof of tubewell room collapses

At least eight farm labourers were injured after the roof of a tubewell room collapsed in Faizgarh village of Khanna on Friday night. The villagers rescued the labourers and rushed them to Khanna civil hospital. At least eight farm labourers were injured after the roof of a tubewell room collapsed in Faizgarh village of Khanna on Friday night. The villagers rescued the labourers and rushed them to Khanna civil hospital. (Representational Image)

According to doctors, while the labourers suffered multiple injuries, their condition is stable.

The injured were identified as Mohammad Kaleem, 45, Mohammad Kalam, 50, Hardev Shah, 60, Mohammad Qasim, 50, Salahudin, 45, Mohammad Shahid, 60, Mohammad Sadiq, 55 and Mohammad Latif, 55, all residents of Bihar’s Motihari.

The labourers said that six of them were sleeping on the roof of the tubewell room and two were sleeping inside. The roof collapsed around midnight and they were all trapped under the debris.

Hearing their cries, the villagers rushed to the spot and initiated a rescue operation.

According to the villagers, it took them 30 minutes to rescue the labourers.

Khanna civil hospital senior medical officer (SMO) Dr Maninder Singh Bhasin confirmed that the injured were out of danger and in stable condition.