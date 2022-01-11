Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana | 83 accused arrested in 2021 for gambling, 6.5L recovered

The special branch of police commissionerate, Ludhiana, have arrested as many as 83 accused in the year 2021 for gambling and illegal lottery
Published on Jan 11, 2022 01:36 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

In a drive against gambling and illegal lottery, the special branch of police commissionerate, Ludhiana, have arrested as many as 83 accused in the year 2021.

The police have lodged a total of 49 cases against the accused and also recovered 6.50 lakh in cash from them.

Inspector Beant Juneja, in-charge special branch, said the special drive started in 2021, will continue in the city.

