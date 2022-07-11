Ludhiana | 85% of police complaints by women received through helpline numbers

Women in Ludhiana are increasingly opting to lodge police complaints through helpline numbers, police records of the first six months of this year show.

As per the data, a total of 3,184 complaints were lodged by women in Ludhiana between January 1 and June 30. Of these, women walked into police stations to make their complaint only in 15% of the cases while 85% were filed online.

According to police officials, a lot of women still hesitate to walk into police stations, fearing harassment by cops or due to lack of urban mobility.

Due to this, they continue facing harassment at the hands of their husband and in-laws, or other perpetrators.

To encourage more women to raise their voice and seek help, the government had issued helpline numbers 181 and 1091. Women can also contact police control room number 112.

Saanjh kendras and Mahila Mitras (women police personnel) are also educating women in rural and suburban areas about the helpline numbers by holding camps.

Joint commissioner of police (law and order) Saumya Mishra said out of 3,184 complaints only 252 complaints were lodged offline, of which 228 complaints were received by senior officials.

“A total of 1,404 complaints were received on helpline number 181, while 1,300 complaints were received on helpline number 1091 and police control room number 112,”said the JCP.

“Police have a crime against child and women cell to deal with such cases. The cell has disposed off 2,955 (92%) complaints so far while only 229 cases are pending. To dispose of such complaints, the cell has also organises special camps.”

