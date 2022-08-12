Ludhiana | 85-year-old woman succumbs to Covid, 37 test positive

An 85-year-old woman died while as many as 37 residents tested positive for Covid-19 in Ludhiana on Thursday. The deceased was a resident of Sector-32 of Chandigarh Road. She was admitted to Christian Medical College and Hospital following complaints of hypertension and diabetes. Currently, there are 226 active cases, of which 212 patients are in home isolation. As many as 14 are undergoing treatment at a private facility, while no Covid patient is admitted at government health facilities in the district.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ludhiana has so far recorded 1,12,897 Covid infections, of which 1,09,662 people have successfully defeated the virus and 3,009 patients have succumbed to it.