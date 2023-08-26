Ludhiana: 87 docs awarded degrees at DMCH convocation

As many as 85 medical graduates of the MBBS batch 2017 were conferred their degrees during the annual convocation of Dayanand Medical College & Hospital (DMCH) held on Saturday. Additionally, 39 medical students were recognised for their exemplary performances in professional examinations.

Students in a jubilant mood after receiving their degrees at DMCH’s convocation in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Manish/HT)

The ceremony witnessed a noteworthy academic procession and was addressed by esteemed dignitaries, highlighting the graduates’ achievements and emphasising the responsibilities of the medical profession.

Dean academics Dr Sandeep Kaushal administered the Hippocratic oath to the graduates, reaffirming their commitment to the ethical principles that guide the medical field. The oath-taking ceremony underscored the importance of integrity and compassion in their future medical practices.

DMCH managing society president Sunil Kant Munjal congratulated the graduates on their accomplishments and urged them to remain steadfast in their pursuit of excellence.

Addressing the gathering, DMCH managing society secretary Bipin Gupta encouraged the graduates to make a positive impact on patient care, reflecting the institution’s values of quality healthcare delivery.

On the occasion, Principal Dr Sandeep Puri presented the annual college report that provided an overview of the institution’s progress over the past year, showcasing its commitment to education and healthcare.

Baba Farid University of Health Sciences vice-chancellor (V-C) Dr Rajeev Sood expressed his pride in the graduates’ achievements and conveyed his best wishes for their future endeavors. He highlighted the important role they will play in shaping the healthcare landscape.

Chief guest Dr Randeep Guleria, in his keynote speech, congratulated the medical graduates and reminded them of the dedication, and sacrifices that have brought them to this milestone. He stressed the immense responsibility that comes with practising medicine, underlining the need for empathy and dedication to patient care.