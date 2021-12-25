Ludhiana | 89 trains cancelled due to rail roko protest

As the ‘rail roko’ protest of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangarsh Committee (KMSC) entered its fifth day, as many as 89 trains were cancelled by the Ferozepur Division of the Northern Railways on Friday,

In addition, 14 trains were short-terminated and 19 trains were short-originated.

Farmers had blocked railway tracks at Jandiala in Amritsar-Jalandhar Railway Section; Tanda in Jalandhar-Pathankot Section; Tarn Taran in Amritsar-Khemkaran Section and Ferozpur in Bathinda-Ferozpur Railway Section since Monday, seeking complete loan waiver of farmers in Punjab.

Passengers bear the brunt

Despite Northern Railways’ repeated requests to the passengers to check the desired trains before commencement of journey, many reached the station on Friday for the railway ticket.

The passengers at the Ludhiana Railway station had to return disappointed after finding trains cancelled. A few waited for a long time for their alternative trains at the station, while others left with no other alternative had to commute using other public transport.

A security official said, “Due to security reasons, we don’t want anyone to enter the railway station without any reason. Since most of the trains are cancelled due to the farmers’ protest, we are informing the public at the entry points only”.

(Passengers can check the trains status at Rail Madad helpline number 139, NTES App and indianrail.gov.in.)